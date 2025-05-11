Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

