Desjardins Has Bullish Outlook for Pet Valu FY2026 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PET. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

TSE PET opened at C$30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$22.53 and a one year high of C$30.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.76.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

