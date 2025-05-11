Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 157,504 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

