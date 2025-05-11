Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,452 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 295.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 2,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.