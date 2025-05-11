Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 315,243 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.46. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

