Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,249,000 after buying an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 219,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $14,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NUVL stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

