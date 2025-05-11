Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.05 Million Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $17.94 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Louis Giorgio acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,070.40. This trade represents a 315.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $121,765.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,955,001.42. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $129,574 over the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on MVBF

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.