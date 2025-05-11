Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.39 Million Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWOD stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

