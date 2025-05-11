Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.91 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of IDYA opened at $17.37 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.26.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

