Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.94.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

