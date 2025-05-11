Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.34 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $642.89 million, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

