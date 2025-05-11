Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honest were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNST. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.43. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,583.12. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

