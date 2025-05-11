Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,971,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 639.2% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 226,796 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

