Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of HBT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $741.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.60.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,048.75. This trade represents a 30.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

