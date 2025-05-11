Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $11,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 1,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 988,327 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 436,215 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 1,003.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 416,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

