Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EXP opened at $229.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.61 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

