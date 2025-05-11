eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

