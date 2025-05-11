Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. This represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.