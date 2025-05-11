Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enliven Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ELVN
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.