Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enliven Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $122,606.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,458.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,330. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,145. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

