Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Enviri worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.79. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.00 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

