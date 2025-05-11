ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.