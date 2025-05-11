Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,247 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Everi worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,734,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Everi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 146,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Everi by 3,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,833 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Everi by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 474,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This represents a 34.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

