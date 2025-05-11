Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 283,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.32. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

