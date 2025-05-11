First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 617.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,637 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $190.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.40.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.