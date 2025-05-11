First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 142,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 97,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 123,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $540.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

