First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,044,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,180,000 after buying an additional 27,559,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,018,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,873 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

