First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,045 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

EFC opened at $12.95 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

