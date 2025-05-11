First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 42,854 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE:NUS opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

