First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 89,949 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $32,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,243. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,128. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $516.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

