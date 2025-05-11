First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 957 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $374.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

