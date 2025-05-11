First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in WEX by 552.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

