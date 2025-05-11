First Trust Advisors LP Has $355,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after buying an additional 1,459,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 220,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,617,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. The trade was a 2.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $726.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.