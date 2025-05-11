First Trust Advisors LP Invests $233,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KE by 111,822,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,167,000. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,147,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in KE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after buying an additional 4,503,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 366,552.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,511,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after buying an additional 2,510,881 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

