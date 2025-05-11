First Trust Advisors LP Invests $394,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after buying an additional 1,017,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

