First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

