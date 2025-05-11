First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 304.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 377.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $807,118.48. The trade was a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 115.96%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

