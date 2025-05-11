First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,297 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 170,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.20 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

