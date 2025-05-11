First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,324 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Stock Down 2.3 %
LI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.