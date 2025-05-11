First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,324 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

