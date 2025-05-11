First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 8,948 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 689,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 589,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 587,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $42.07.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

