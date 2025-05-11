First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upgraded Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.06.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of WBX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

