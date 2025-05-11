First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 332,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Equities analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

