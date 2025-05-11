First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,016 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acme United were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Acme United by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Acme United by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 569,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acme United by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $37.87 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

