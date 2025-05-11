First Trust Advisors LP Takes $298,000 Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.91 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

