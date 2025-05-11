First Trust Advisors LP Takes $306,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

