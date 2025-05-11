First Trust Advisors LP Takes $347,000 Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,108,000 after purchasing an additional 862,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,212,000 after buying an additional 264,706 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $7,047,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 200,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

