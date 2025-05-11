First Trust Advisors LP Takes $351,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

