First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

