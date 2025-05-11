First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Holdings Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.