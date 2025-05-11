H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,799 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

