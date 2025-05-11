Heritage Trust Co Makes New $9.02 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

